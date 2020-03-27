|
Robert "Bob" Goudy
October 24, 1931 - March 19, 2020Robert "Bob" Goudy passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, in Redwood City at age 88. Bob was born, raised and lived most of his life in his beloved San Mateo, CA, the son of Rene and Delphine Goudy. He is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife Susan (married 63 years). He is survived by his children Jim (Bibiana), Karen Swafford (Matt), Rich (Juanita), their families (resulting in three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren), his sister Lorraine Artoux and her children (two nieces and a nephew).
Bob was well-loved and respected by his family, and well-liked and admired by everyone he met. Bob could integrate into any social environment, which proved invaluable in the last few years of his life in senior care facilities. As a father, brother, friend, mentor or acquaintance, Bob has left a positive and lasting impression on those that knew him well and will continue well beyond his passing.
Growing up in San Mateo, Bob developed close and life-long relationships starting in grade school, continuing at San Mateo High, and later added to the list while in the Air Force in Spokane, WA, attending UC Berkeley, and working at The Bank of California and Wells Fargo Bank until retirement. As a role-model parent he installed strong core values and was an excellent provider for his family. On the surface, Bob appeared to be an average and unassuming good person in traditional measurements, but has left a lasting impression by his friendly personality, wisdom, faithful trust and unassuming leadership by example. He likely never knew how many admired and respected him as a mentor and confidante.
Bob was a devoted 49er season ticket holder during the 1970s, 80s and 90s, enjoying the glory years with five Super Bowl victories and suffering through the lean years. Bob was an avid golfer after retirement and not surprisingly built more friendships during his memberships at Richmond Country Club and later at California Club. Bob was a proud participant in several French social clubs, enabling him to enjoy mingling socially over luncheons and dinners with relatives and friends, reflecting the French heritage of his parents and ancestors. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, including France with visits to ancestral sites in Southern France.
A special thank you to the dedicated staff at The Abigail in Redwood City, Pathways Hospice and Ben Lewis of the "Engage as You Age" organization for their loving care, friendship and support to Bob and his family during his final months and days.
Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo, CA, followed by a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations in his honor may be sent to: Engage as you Age, 275 5th St, Suite 320, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Bob will be missed by all that knew him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020