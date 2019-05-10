Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Gray Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Gray

Obituary Condolences Robert Keith Gray September 30, 1933–May 8, 2019 Robert ("Bob") Gray was born to William M. Gray and Blanche M. (Helbling) Gray at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco. A fourth generation San Franciscan, he grew up in Ingleside Terrace. Bob attended St. Emydius Grammar School with his two brothers and two sisters and later went to St. Ignatius High School, graduating in 1951. He retained a life-long connection to SI, joining classmates for monthly First Friday lunches at the Balboa Café until he was no longer able. Like most men of his generation he was drafted, at age 19. He was sent to Army Signal Corps Basic Training at Camp San Luis Obispo, where he excelled in typing and teletype operations. These high tech skills later served him well in the smart phone era. After Basic Training, he shipped out to (West) Germany and served 2 years, stationed at Böblingen and Kaiserslautern during the Korean War. Few people noticed that during Bob's military service the Koreans and Chinese never attempted to invade Europe. After military service Bob went on to the University of San Francisco, financing his college education by parking cars at Union Square Garage. He spent most of his working career in banking, including many years at Crocker Bank before its merger with Wells Fargo, and later as a banking consultant. Bob was an avid sports fan, especially if it involved viewing games from the couch. He was a Warriors, Giants and 49ers fan until the end. His Catholic faith was a constant in his life as an active parishioner at St. Veronica's in South San Francisco, St. Robert's in San Bruno and most recently Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont. In mid-life he trained for and obtained a pilot's license, proudly flying family and friends around Northern California. As he got older, his political views became ever more progressive and with his passing Rachel Maddow and MSNBC have lost a devoted viewer. Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, LaVerne C. (Marty) Gray, his children Robert Keith Gray, Jr. (Brian Fitzgibbons), Kathleen C. Wilfong (Jim), Mark K. Gray (Paula) and Thomas K. Gray (Donna Iwamoto), 4 grandchildren, his brother Kenneth P. Gray (Theodora) and sister Mary Shepherd (Bill), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was pre-deceased by his brother William Gray and sister Carolyn Fowle. The family thanks the wonderful people at Sunrise of Belmont and Vitas Hospice Care for their care and compassion at the end of Bob's life.



Family and friends may visit on Sunday, May 19th and attend a Vigil Service at 4pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20th at 10:30am at St. Robert Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.



Donations may be made to St. Ignatius College Preparatory, 2001 37th Avenue, San Francisco, 94116 or the University of San Francisco, 2130 Fulton Street, San Francisco, 94117.





