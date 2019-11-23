Home

Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Robert H. McCormick

Robert H. McCormick Obituary
Robert H. McCormick

September 7, 1921 - November 21, 2019Long-Time Resident of Oakland

Robert H. McCormick passed away November 21, 2019 in Walnut Creek at the age of 98. Bob was born in Kentucky and was a long-time resident of Oakland. Husband of the late Koula McCormick, Father of Dino Stavrakikis, Grandfather of Santino Stavrakikis he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a former Vice President at Crocker Bank; For many years he was very involved in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. He was a veteran of WWII and served in Naples, Rome-Arno, Southern France, Rhineland and was a recipient of the Bronze Star for meritorious service.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, 1415 Oak St., Alameda. Interment to follow at Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, Makaria Memorial to follow at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland. For further information please call,
Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745),Alameda Funeral and Cremation Services, Alameda, 510-522-6020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
