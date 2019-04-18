Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hale Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Hale

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Lee Hale October 14, 1929 - April 12, 2019 Robert Hale was born on October 14, 1929, but throughout his 89 years he steadfastly refused to take responsibility for the Big Crash of 1929. He was the youngest of 8 children growing up on a farm in Pixley, CA, amidst a family that valued the life of the mind as well as the hard physical work of making a living through the Great Depression. His mind found vast new worlds to explore throughout his life as he read the Encyclopedia Britannica nearly from cover to cover as well as thoroughly studying every issue of Scientific American. He loved reading about and discussing history and politics as well as scientific concepts and discoveries, along with the occasional novel. His recall of these massive quantities of knowledge never failed to impress an audience; more than once his children told their children "Ask your Grandpa Hale; he'll know."



While a student at UC Berkeley, he met his lifelong love and partner Mary (nee Schratter). They were married in 1952 and welcomed 4 children over the following decade. Bob worked for Western Electric into the 1980s and after an early retirement took classes in a new field of interest, child development. He taught nursery school for most of the next decade at AOCS in Oakland; those children he taught in the 1980s and 90s still fondly recall his performances of astounding scientific feats before their eyes. As college graduates several of those students credited his influence for starting their paths towards graduate work in various scientific fields.



Bob is survived by his loving wife Mary, daughters and their partners Rebecca and Bill Santos, Debbie and Tom Mitchell, sons and their partners Jon and Liisa Hale, and Reuben Hale and Isabel Estolano. His love encompassed his ever-expanding family, including 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Bob was fascinated by the natural world in person as well as through books; the family enjoyed many decades of camping together and learning about the birds and other natural phenomena around them through his eyes. Closer to home, he took great pleasure in walking or sitting by Lake Merritt and watching the activities of the pelicans and waterfowl.



If you would like, please honor Bob's memory with a donation to the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC). For details about a celebration of Bob's life please contact [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries