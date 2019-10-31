|
Robert HearnRobert Vincent Hearn, known by friends as 'Bob, Bobby, Piano Man, Old Jazz Guy, and Tiger' passed away on October 23, 2019 from complications of Pneumonia. His passions in life apart from family and friends, included being an accomplished jazz pianist (beginning at age seven), organist, poet, writer and artist.
He was known as a true gentleman, independent and kind man, who was passionate about his family, friends and music.
Born in Portland Oregon, June 21, 1930 he lived with his grandparents in Phoenix, Oregon until eight years old before attending Portland's Grant High School (the high school based on the movie "Mr. Holland's Opus") where he was editor of The Grantonian student newspaper. He attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta and the golf team, graduating with a BA in Journalism/Economics.
Upon graduation in 1952, he worked for Guy F. Atkinson & Co. for 42 years starting in remote locations like Ice Harbor Dam as project accountant from 1958-1962 until he was transferred to the home office in South San Francisco where he retired as Cash Manager in 1994. His monthly "ROMEOS" (Real, men, eating out, singles) invitation-only lunch club reminisced old work stories at many local watering holes.
He married Maryann Talbot Hearn in 1964 and lived in the San Mateo Highlands for 30 years until his retirement. Then Bob moved to Shelter Creek in San Bruno, he made many new friends, blossoming in retirement, spreading joy with his music by volunteering at the San Bruno Senior Center, playing at Shelter Creek events, commemorating major life events with compilation CD, and recording original music.
He is survived by his daughter Susan Hearn/John Gittins (San Francisco) and sons; Mark Hearn/Susanne Hearn (Walnut Creek), Bruce Darling/Valerie Darling (Collierville, TN), plus six grandchildren; Kara /Brad Turnbloom, Jaimie Hearn, Kyle Hearn, Joshua Darling, Cameron Darling and Victoria/Rob Mackay and his first great grandchild, Lucas Turnbloom. He will be missed but his music will live on forever.
A celebration of life is being planned and his final resting place will be in the Phoenix Cemetery, near Ashland, Oregon.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019