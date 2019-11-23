|
|
Robert Aikin Heimbucher
March 28, 1942 - November 10, 2019Robert Aikin Heimbucher, 77, passed away on November 10, 2019. Robert was born in Berkeley California on March 28, 1942 to parents Clifford Victor Heimbucher and Verda (nee Aikin) Heimbucher. Despite his struggle with Parkinson's Disease he did his best to enjoy life. Robert was charismatic, generous and sociable and he filled his family's lives with love, laughter and wisdom.
Robert earned his BA from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa in 1967 and did post-graduate work towards an MBA at UC Berkeley. After completing his education he was employed by the CPA firm Farquhar and Heimbucher, a firm that later merged with Hurdman and Cranstown. Robert went on to build his own practice in 1978, first as a principle in Hass and Heimbucher, later on his own with Heimbucher and Associates and finally entering into a partnership as Heimbucher and Anderson before his retirement in 2016.
Robert was a long time member of St. Clement's Episcopal Church, where he was the last Boy Bishop. He also served as Senior Warden of the Vestry and a Lay Eucharistic Minister. For many years he enjoyed being a member of the Bohemian Club in San Francisco, Claremont Club in Berkeley and the Claremont Country Club in Oakland. Robert and Karin travelled extensively to places like Europe and Russia and spent every New Year's holiday in Mexico.
Robert is survived by his wife Karin (nee Adam), 2 daughters Anne Khalili (Komron) of San Clemente, CA, Amy Wolfman of Walnut Creek, CA, and step daughter Lia Bush (Brian) of Walnut Creek, CA. He has two granddaughters, Grace and Hope Khalili, and two step grandchildren Gabriella and James Bush. He is also survived by his sister Elisabeth Sherratt of Moraga, CA, niece Heidi Bogart (Scott) and their son Brewer. He has one brother-in-law Timothy Adam (Judith) and their daughter Frederika. Robert, we will miss your warmth and wisdom and forever remember your loving presence.
There will be a memorial service on December 7, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Clement's Episcopal Church, 2837 Claremont Blvd, Berkeley. A reception will follow at the Claremont Country Club, 5295 Broadway Terrace, Oakland.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name and sent to St. Clement's Episcopal Church, 2837 Claremont Blvd, Berkeley, CA 94705.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019