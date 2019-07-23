San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Robert Sucheil Hendricks

Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at his home. Husband of Patricia Hendricks and father of Patrick (deceased), Larry (deceased), and Michael. Loving father and avid golfer.
Friends may visit Thursday, July 24th after 6:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Thursday 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 10:00am at St. Paul of the Shipwreck, 1122 Jamestown Ave., SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to All Hallows Chapel.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 24 to July 26, 2019
