Robert W. Hennig December 22, 1921 – March 31, 2019 Known to all as "Bob", passed away on March 31, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Christina Hennig; father of Jon (Jacqueline) and Robert (Andrea); son of the late Julius and Minnie Hennig; brother of the late Rose Flynn, Lily McFarlane, and Arthur Hennig; grandfather of Lindsay Hennig, Brittany Gilhooly, Julie Constant, Nicole Hennig, and Christopher Hennig; great grandfather of 9 great grandchildren; godfather of Dena Paponis Dahilig; dear friend of Louis Paponis.



Born in San Francisco, attended Mission High School, and Healds. Held many jobs before entering the U.S. Coast Guard and serving in the Pacific Theater WWII. On his return to civilian life he worked as a carpenter before joining the PG&E family in the Gas Street Dept.; thirty-two years later, retired as a customer service supervisor. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Europe and the Caribbean. He also was a golfer, member of SIRS Branch #4, The American Legion #82 and U.S.G.A.



Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:00am at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Colma, CA.





