San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hennig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hennig

Obituary Condolences

Robert W. Hennig

December 22, 1921 – March 31, 2019

Known to all as "Bob", passed away on March 31, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Christina Hennig; father of Jon (Jacqueline) and Robert (Andrea); son of the late Julius and Minnie Hennig; brother of the late Rose Flynn, Lily McFarlane, and Arthur Hennig; grandfather of Lindsay Hennig, Brittany Gilhooly, Julie Constant, Nicole Hennig, and Christopher Hennig; great grandfather of 9 great grandchildren; godfather of Dena Paponis Dahilig; dear friend of Louis Paponis.

Born in San Francisco, attended Mission High School, and Healds. Held many jobs before entering the U.S. Coast Guard and serving in the Pacific Theater WWII. On his return to civilian life he worked as a carpenter before joining the PG&E family in the Gas Street Dept.; thirty-two years later, retired as a customer service supervisor. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Europe and the Caribbean. He also was a golfer, member of SIRS Branch #4, The American Legion #82 and U.S.G.A.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:00am at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Colma, CA.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now