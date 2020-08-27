Robert Hildreth

1927-2020

Robert Hildreth passed away last week at the grand age of 93. A California native, and Stanford graduate, he lived in SanFrancisco.

Robert is survived by his beautiful wife Dr. Mei Ling Kwei. They were married for 33 years. Robert loved, admired, and cherished her very much. He is survived by his children James Hildreth and Diane Hildreth (from his marriage to Joan Budd). Family meant a lot to him, he was proud to have 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Robert was a great humanitarian. He loved others. As he saw potential in people, he would support them - often through education.

He was President and CEO of his own trucking company for 35 years.

Painting and drawing were life long passions. Watercolors were his favorite medium. His work was strong and vibrant.

A true Renaissance man, he loved to hear a good joke, and to contribute one of his own. Other interests over the years included: flying his own plane, hiking, sailing, the opera, and Zen Buddhism. He enjoyed people and loved a good conversation. He was a Bohemian - proud to have been the longest active member.

"Oh wow, WOW!" was his signature expression of glee. For those who knew him, it is an apt description of his life - a life well lived.

In his memory, he would ask you to Vote!



