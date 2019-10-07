|
|
Robert J. Glynn, Jr.
January 13, 1931 – October 5, 2019Born on January 13, 1931 to the late Robert and Margaret (nee' Melvin) Glynn in Palo Alto, CA, Robert peacefully passed away on October 5, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Karma Belew Glynn; children, Robert J. Glynn, S.J., Thomas B. (Carolyn) Glynn and Patrick L. (Laurel) Glynn; and grandchildren, Lt. Stephen J. Glynn and Meredith H. Glynn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Aileen Ney and son, Stephen Ford Glynn.
Robert was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, class of 1947. He received his bachelor's degree at University of San Francisco, his juris doctor degree at University of San Francisco Law and was admitted to both California and New York state bars. Robert served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the destroyer USS Chevalier.
Robert was devoted to his family and the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's memory may be made to Jesuits West, P.O. Box 519, Los Gatos, CA 95031 for the Sara Rose Orphanage in Zambia, Africa.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services in Robert's honor on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Church, 3100 Van Buren St., Alameda. The recitation of the rosary will take place at 10:30 a.m. followed by the memorial mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019