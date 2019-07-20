Resources More Obituaries for Robert Jacobs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Jacobs

1930 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Robert D. Jacobs Born in 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio, Robert passed away in Burlingame on February 2, 2019 after 45 years as a pediatrician caring for children on the S.F. Peninsula. Bob's parents entered the United States at Ellis Island as childhood immigrants from Ukraine and Romania. As a child, he was treated for persistent ear infections by a kind pediatrician who became a role model and, by age 10, Dr. Bob was certain of his life's work. When Bob was 15, his father unexpectedly died, and his mother moved with her two sons to Miami Beach, Fla. Bob completed a three-year, pre-med accelerated program at Emory Univ. in Atlanta, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, and graduated from Northwestern Univ. School of Medicine in 1955, where he was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon.



Always at ease around children, Bob worked for eight summers as a counselor at Camp Nahelu in Michigan. It was here in the summer of 1952 where he met his true love and future wife, Ruth Winslow, who had responded to an ad in a nursing magazine for a summer job as camp nurse. Bob called that meeting "the single most transformative event of my life and really the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me." Bob and Ruth were married in 1954 in Chicago. They moved to San Francisco for Bob's internship at Mt. Zion Hospital. Bob then joined the Army and served his pediatric residency at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver. After Bob's honorable discharge, the Jacobs family moved to Burlingame in 1961.



Dr. Bob practiced pediatric medicine in San Bruno, Millbrae and Burlingame until his retirement in 2005. He was a respected member of the medical staff of Mills-Peninsula Hospitals for more than 45 years. He was proud of Ruth's work on the Burlingame Planning Commission and her accomplishments as a community activist. Ruth and Bob were members of Peninsula Temple Sholom for 50 years, and they were active in the National Assoc. of Watch and Clock Collectors.



Beginning in childhood, Bob loved the movies, regularly attending a triple feature on Saturdays for a nickel, and cultivating his love of Westerns, romances and musicals. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of the Great American Songbook and Broadway musicals, and he was an accomplished pianist. Bob was known for his wry sense of humor that led to amusing and uncommon observations about everyday life. He enjoyed daily walks in the Burlingame hills and Crystal Springs Reservoir trails with his Walkman. After heart surgery in 2005, Bob frequented the hospital gym, where he was an inspiration to many. Bob also loved food; he was known as "double-entrée Bob" at Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton, where he lived from 2013-2017.



A devoted husband and father, Bob loved the innocence of children and believed in their infinite possibilities, especially in a country that had afforded him so much. He is greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Bob was preceded in death by Ruth, his beloved wife of 56 years, and his brother Marvin. He is survived by daughters Victoria Jacobs (Roy Gardner) and Lauren Jacobs Black (John Black), as well as extended family. Interment was private. The family welcomes memories at [email protected] Memorial donations can be made to the Northwestern Univ. Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior St., Rubloff Bldg., 9th Fl., Chicago, IL 60611.

