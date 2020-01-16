San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Robert "Bob" Johnson

Robert "Bob" Johnson Obituary
Robert B. Johnson

March 24, 1931-January 12, 2020

With sad hearts we announce the sudden death of Robert B. Johnson, 88 years of age, our beloved husband and father.
Bob was married to Florence for 62 years and is the father of Albert, Mark and the late Diane. Loving family includes four grandchildren, Angela, Mark, Sarah and Teresa, three great grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. He loved animals and had many dogs and cats over the years.
A native of San Francisco, he liked the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Doing things with his family was important and many days they could be found fishing on San Francisco Bay. Mechanically inclined and highly skilled with his hands, he could do everything from heavy construction to engine repair. Working in his shop located in the Marina District, he built and refinished cabinets and custom furniture. He also restored the historic fishing boat, Angelina. In later years, he worked for the City of Daly City and farmed a walnut orchard in Colusa.
Friends may visit Monday, January 20th from 5-9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., in Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 21st at 11am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St. in San Francisco. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
If desired, donation may be made to animal shelters or .


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
