Johnson, Robert C., MD
Robert C. Johnson, MD, age 92, of Sausalito, CA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020. A celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Full notice to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.