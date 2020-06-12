robert johnson

Robert C. Johnson, MD



Robert C. Johnson, MD age 92 of Sausalito, CA (born in Minneapolis, MN) passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 26. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth & Carl; brothers Roger Johnson and Albert Johansson (Ingrid) from Sweden; and lifelong friends Tom Defore and John Luckow. He will be deeply missed by his niece, Cathy Carlson; nephews Doug (Cheryl) and Tom (Jill); close longtime friend Joan R. Palmer of Healdsburg, CA; sister-in-law Beverly Johnson; and many special friends from the Bay Area and Minneapolis



Robert was born and raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1945. Following graduation he joined the Navy and later the Army Air Corp. After his military service, he graduated from optometry school in Chicago in 1951 and practiced optometry until 1956 when he enrolled in Medical School at the University of Minnesota. Robert earned his Doctor of Medicine in 1962 followed by an internship at Minneapolis General Hospital and an ophthalmology residency at the University of Minnesota. Robert moved to San Francisco in 1968 and joined Dr. Arthur Jampolsky in private practice where he became a widely admired and respected eye surgeon. He continued in private practice until his retirement in 1997 when his practice transitioned to Pacific Eye Associates. Robert was a Senior Jampolsky Fellow working with the Smith-Kettlewell Eye Research Institute. Robert was a major contributor to the California Pacific Medical Center Ophthalmology teaching program and was a pillar of the Ophthalmology Department.



Robert had a great sense of humor; his presence would light up a room. He was loving and loyal to his family and friends; his life is an inspiration to both. Robert was loved and respected by his patients and colleagues; he deeply cared for all. Robert balanced his professional activities with skiing, rowing, cycling, hiking, tennis and golf. Robert also had a passion for reading and a great appreciation for fine food and wine. Roberts family would like to thank everyone who gave him such wonderful care, especially Maraia and caregivers from North Bay Home Care.



A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the University of Minnesota Foundation, Department of Ophthalmology.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store