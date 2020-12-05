Robert Martin JohnsonBob Johnson passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on November 23rd, 2020, at age 96.Bob was born in Chicago on August 9th, 1924, to Martin & Catherine Johnson. At age 13, he and his parents moved to San Francisco's Marina district. Shortly thereafter, he attended St. Ignatius High School, which he graduated from in 1942. His deeply rooted connection to S.I. persisted throughout the entirety of his life, including his faithful attendance of semi-annual reunions with his classmates and his instrumental role in establishing a St. Ignatius War Memorial and Scholarship as a tribute to all 96 of the school's graduates who died in World War 2.Bob went to college at University of San Francisco. In 1943, during his freshman year, he was drafted into WW2, where he proudly served as a U.S. Army technical sergeant for nearly three years in the Pacific. He fought in active combat in Guam and was at sea preparing for the invasion of Japan when the war ended. Upon his return home, Bob resumed his scholastic studies at USF and obtained his bachelor's degree in Business. After graduating, he began his lengthy career as an accountant and controller, which ended at age 75, when Bob retired from his job at U.S Bankruptcy Court.Bob was a proud family man and a devoted son to his long-widowed mother, Kate. When Bob was just 25 years old, his father died and he loyally cared for his mother until her passing 35 years later.On June 16th, 1951, Bob married his wife Dolores. They began their life together in Parkmerced, then raised their family of four children in San Bruno. Bob & Dolores had close, lifelong relationships with their many extended family members and abundance of friends. They were very active socially & enjoyed frequenting a variety of clubs & events, where they loved to dance at every opportunity. Bob, along with Dolores, enjoyed his many years of membership to the S.I. Alumnae Association, YMI, the Verdi Club, the SIRS, & a 65 year involvement with St. Robert's Parish (of which he was a member of their "Grownups Group").Bob was a loyal and passionate 49ers fan, who spent decades as a season ticket holder at Candlestick Park. He loved his generation's era of music and movies, his extensive hat collection, peaceful yard work, spending time in his office and on the computer, a good meal at Joe's of Westlake, sweets (chocolate in particular), and his daily cocktail (a Manhattan). Both Bob and Dolores truly enjoyed taking cruises and traveling together with their friends and loved ones (especially their annual trips to Lake Tahoe for multigenerational family vacations).Famous within his family for his inspirational speeches and profoundly moving "grace" prayers, Bob often brought us all to tears with his powerful words – but he could just as easily make us laugh with his quick wit and humor. He was also a wonderful storyteller, known for sharing tales about his youth, his courtship of Dolores, and his numerous adventures during WW2. Bob was funny, smart, kind, sweet, honest, and an all-around "good man". His core values could be described as: family, faith, and country.Bob spent the last year of his life at Magnolia of Millbrae, which proved to be a challenging time due to the pandemic's restrictions and the corresponding isolation that resulted from them.Bob is survived by Dolores, his beloved wife of 69 years. He was the loving father of Linda Johnson (deceased), Karen Donovan (deceased), Judy Martindale (Bob), and Rick Johnson (Chris). He was the adored grandfather ("Papa") of Jenny, Katie, Allison, Chris, Danielle, Nicole, Daniel and Nick. He was also a great grandfather of eight.Due to Covid restrictions, burial services will be held privately.