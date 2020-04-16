|
Sister Robert Joseph Doucette Sister Robert Joseph Doucette, CSJ, age 96, passed away on March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA. Born March 1, 1924 in Minnesota, she came to California as a child. Following thirty years in grade school education, Sister Robert moved into parish ministry in Kennewick, Washington.
She lived the challenge of our founder to divide the city and went about meeting the needs of the people. In 2009 Sister was given the Charism Award for her ministry at St. Joseph, Kennewick, for her 30 years of service and dedication. This was a woman who would help anyone in need, a friend of the poor. Sr. Robert Joseph is survived by nieces and nephews. When service dates are set, they will be listed on the mortuary website. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com for upcoming service information, to send messages and to share memories. Donations in memory of Sister Robert J. Doucette may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020