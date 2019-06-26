Resources More Obituaries for Robert Judd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Judd

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Hatfield Judd April 17, 1927 - May 29, 2019 Longtime Marin resident, Robert "Bob" Judd died peacefully in his sleep at his Mill Valley home on May 29, 2019. The retired consulting engineer, UC Berkeley graduate, and member of the "greatest generation" was 92 years old.

Born on Easter Sunday, April 17th, 1927, at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley CA, Robert Hatfield Judd was the youngest of three children of Hubert Judd and Ellen Vanderhoof Judd. He grew up on Vincente Ave. in Berkeley during the great depression, and he remembered milk and ice deliveries to his parent's back door. Despite the depression, "Bobby" and his two older sisters, Lois and Janice, had a pleasant childhood with summer trips in the family car. During his childhood, he discovered his mechanical aptitude and began a lifelong love of aviation and model airplanes. Typical of many in his generation, he carried the Saturday Evening Post for one of his first jobs, and was both a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout during the 1930's. Robert graduated from Garfield Junior High (now MLK Junior High) and attended Berkeley High School, graduating in 1945. During the summer of 1943, Bob joined the Civil Air Patrol Cadets (CAP), which was a first step for teenage boys planning to join the US Army Air Corps, and he picked up a job at the Moore Shipyard in Oakland, building Moore C-3 cargo ships in support of the war effort. Bob returned to the job in the summer of 1944, working an "advanced" job securing manhole covers. His array of part time work helped him pay for flight hours which allowed him to obtain a pilot's license. Bob learned to fly before he learned to drive a car.

In the Spring of 1945, Robert entered UC Berkeley as a Freshman, but the US Army Air Corps sent him a letter indicating they had other plans for him, and he reported for military duty at Beale Air Force Base on July 14, 1945, and from there he was shipped by train to Keesler Field in Biloxi Mississippi for Basic Training. When the war was ended in August 1945, Robert still had time to serve, and so he was sent to British Guiana and served as a radio operator. In January 1947, he mustered out as a private, first class, after 18 months of service.

He returned to Berkeley and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He immediately went to work for Atlas Heating and Ventilating, where he worked for 15 years. In 1965 he joined the private Consulting firm of Montgomery and Roberts, where he eventually became a partner and worked until his retirement in the early 2000s. He was proud to have worked on the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Marin Civic Center and the Mill Valley Recreation Center among his many projects.

In 1957 Robert went on a blind date with Marilyn Lochausen; it was the beginning of a 48 year love affair. They raised three children in their Mill Valley home, and enjoyed traveling together once Bob retired. After Marilyn's passing in 2005, Bob focused his later years on supporting his children and grandchildren, writing humorous annual Christmas letters, and putting the final touches on a family history/genealogy.

Bob was a kind, generous man who leaves behind a large, loving family who will remember his dry sense of humor, his generous spirit, and his incredible work ethic. A brilliant engineer, he was also a fine carpenter, and he built many beautiful pieces of furniture and two of the homes he lived in as an adult.



Robert is survived by his three children, Stacy Hodges, Matthew Judd, and Emily Judd; his six grandchildren, Casey Distil, Alisha Hodges, Victoria Rutherford, Emily Judd, Elizabeth Judd, and Aidan Judd, and one great grandchild, Sam Rutherford. He will be well remembered and missed. Private funeral services will be held at Fernwood Cemetary in Tam Valley.





