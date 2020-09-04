Robert Anthony Kahl
Robert "Rob" Anthony Kahl passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. Rob was born to Marietta and Robert Kahl on June 1, 1955. He was the oldest of seven siblings.
After graduating from Campolindo High School he received his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, with a speciality in soils engineering. During his years at UCB, he also spent quite a bit of time in Alaska. Whenever spring quarter would roll around, Rob would set off to Alaska with his best friend and they would land themselves logging jobs as "choke-setters." Those adventures were a very meaningful part of Rob's college years. Rob went on to earn his master's degree while working and became one of the first State of California Professional Civil Engineers to qualify as a Geotechnical Engineer by state exam. Rob was one of the founding parents at Berkeley Youth Living with Disabilities (Buildhouse), and was active in supporting its operations for many years.
Rob was an accomplished swimmer who competed in several open water swims including the challenging Donner Lake Swim. Rob was very creative, loved animals, enjoyed all types of games, and was fond of hiking, fishing and rock collecting. Rob was always humble and kind.He had a fun, sweet and gentle way about him that made everyone around him feel good and comfortable. We will miss Rob every day and remember him with so much love and gratitude for his presence in our lives.
Rob was predeceased by his brother Stanley Kahl. He is survived by his wife Lise and his children Max, Isobel, and Miranda, his parents Marietta and Robert Kahl, his siblings Jeffrey Kahl, Patricia Atha, Cynthia Lamb, Daniel Kahl, Thomas Kahl, his aunt Yvette Schmalz-Reidt, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Rob to buildhouse.org
. An outdoor funeral mass will be held on September 15 for family and close friends. Any family member can be contacted for further information.