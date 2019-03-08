Robert W. Kary It is with great sadness the family of Robert W. Kary announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle at the age of 93.



After graduating high school, Robert joined the Army Air Corp and received his wings and commission as a 2nd lieutenant. He flew B-17s with the 8th Air Force stationed in England.



When the war in Europe ended, Robert returned to Chicago and enrolled at the American Conservatory of Music, graduating with degrees in Piano and Composition.



He taught piano in Chicago before accepting a position with Matson Assurance Co. in San Francisco. After many years and six company mergers, he retired as an employee benefits manager from Anthem Insurance Co., where he stayed on as a consultant for special accounts.



Mr. Kary never lost his interest in playing and composing music at home and performing with local musicians for charitable events.



Robert was a life member of Chicago Musicians Union, 8th Air Force Society, World Trade Club San Francisco, Sirs Chapter 1, and San Mateo Elks Lodge, where he was an avid 3 cushion billiard player.



Robert is survived by his devoted wife Carol of 49 years, his daughter Melisa Kary, his grandchildren Austin Kary, Kevin and Kary Newman, step-children, Jeffrey and Lynne ONeal, step-grandchildren Nicole and Christopher ONeal, nieces and nephew, Eileen, Barbara, and Gregory Gormaly. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle.



A private service with Military Honors was held at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto.



If you wish to make a donation in Robert's memory, it can be sent to St. Anthony Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Ave. San Francisco, Ca 94102.

