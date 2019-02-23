Robert Louis Kennel Robert Kennel, 92, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019, with his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Fernandez Kennel, by his side. Robert was born to the late Joseph Kennel and Catherina Steiner Kennel on October 25, 1926, in San Francisco. Robert was predeceased by his brother Joseph and sisters Rose Marie, Katherine, and Bernice.

A native of San Francisco, Robert was raised on "Goat Hill" in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. Robert served proudly in the Navy during World War II. He enjoyed a successful 35 year career making ice cream at Foremost Dairies. After Foremost Dairies closed their plant in San Francisco, Robert went on to work for ten years with his brother Joseph as a marine electrician, and then worked part-time for several years for Avis rental. Robert has lived in San Bruno for the past 65 years. He owned several antique cars and was a member of the Mid Peninsula Old Time Auto Club and SCARF.

Robert is survived by his children Robert "Bob" Kennel Jr. (Barbara) of Redding and Laurie Kennel Warner (Richard) of Millbrae; grandchildren Stephanie Kennel Real (Alex), Scott Kennel, Jennifer Warner, and Jacqueline Warner; great-grandchildren Isabel, Anthony, Gabriel, and Alejandro Real; and his adorable poodle, Lucy. He will be deeply missed and will stay forever in our hearts.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, starting at 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert's Church in San Bruno. Burial immediately after with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. Lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary