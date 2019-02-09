Robert Ross "Bobby" Kiel 1944 - 2019 Bobby Kiel passed away on January 23, 2019 from MSA. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 1, 1944. Bobby lived his early years in Los Angeles, but lived most of his adult life in San Francisco as well as Scottsdale, Miami Beach and Mammoth Lakes…where he met Judi Kiel (Taylor's Mom). But he always came back to his favorite City by the Bay, San Francisco. Bobby graduated from Cal Northridge with a degree in History. He served in both The California Army National Guard and The United States Army Reserve from 1965-1970. Bobby became an accomplished restaurateur after working for Victoria Station-Prime Rib & Box Cars. He then opened four restaurants of his own, Busters Bar & Grill, Wolf Creek Café, Sports City Café (with the 49'ers) and Sharkey's Bay Broiler on the Embarcadero. Bobby spent many great years drinking great wines and dining out with his beautiful wife of 18 years, Char Kiel. They met and married in St. Helena-Napa Valley. Bobby loved the wine country he was a foodie, and very, very social! But most of all he was so proud of his son, Taylor a Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) Army. They shared a love of all things military, airplanes, helicopters and tinkering in his garage with all the cars and gadgets. Later after many travels, Bobby and Char decided to move from The Marina in 2010 and buy a small vineyard near Historic Sonoma. Rocking 'K' Vineyard, Estate Pinot Noir won its' first gold metal in 2013 from the SF Chronicle.

Bobby is survived by his amazing wife Char, son Taylor, a U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot, daughter in-law Courtney, granddaughter Lorelei Autumn, brother Marty, sister in-law Sharon, niece Sarah, and first wife Judi Kiel. Pre deceasing Bobby; his father, Eddie Kiel, mother Dorothy Lyon, step father Phillip Lyon.



Memorial Wildflowers Seeds can be sent to: Rocking K Vineyard PO Box 1663 Sonoma, CA 95476

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary