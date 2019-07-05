R. Michael Kleine 01 JULY 2019 Robert Michael Kleine, survived by wife Kathy, sons Lucas and Matthew, and brothers Peter, Joe and John, passed away on July 1, 2019 from a two year battle with cancer. Although his accomplishments were vast in the biomedical industry, his true accomplishments and pride came from being a man of conviction, family, and church. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him knew he was a man who lead by example, and put family and church above all. A son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend and mentor; he was many things to many people. He lived his life fully, traveled the world, worked tirelessly, loved deeply and supported his family selflessly. Mike Kleine did not just move through life, he truly lived it. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.



Mike was a man that left a lasting impression on every person he encountered. His leadership and compassion helped so many and through those impacted, will continue to help many for years to come. His contribution to this world will not be forgotten.



A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 pm on July 13, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Christian Church, 27231 Aliso Viejo Parkway, Aliso Viejo, CA. Father Tim Ramaekers will officiate the service.



Memorial donations can be made to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society via https://www.nmcrs.org. Please make the contribution in memory of Robert Michael Kleine (option at the bottom of the screen).



Thank you again for your support for the Kleine family.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019