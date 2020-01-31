|
Robert John Korbus
September 18, 1932-January 28, 2020Robert John Korbus, born and raised in San Francisco, passed away in Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on January 28, 2020. His mother, Ruth Korbus, was also a San Francisco native and his father, Nick Korbus, immigrated to the city from Germany in 1925. Bob was educated in San Francisco City Schools, graduating from Mission High School in 1950 and attending University of San Francisco for a short time on a soccer scholarship. In November 1952 Bob married Patricia Wissmueller, the love of his life, before serving two years in the US Army in Germany. Patti was eventually able to join him there and it was one of the happiest times of their lives. Bob returned home in 1955 and shortly thereafter joined the San Francisco Fire Department. Bob proudly served in the SFFD for over 30 years, retiring as Assistant Chief in 1988. He loved San Francisco, he loved his work in the fire department, and he remained a "city boy" in his heart his entire life.
Bob was an amazing soccer player in his youth and early adulthood, playing on numerous city league teams and attending Olympic Trials twice. After retiring as an active player he continued to coach his son's teams. One of the joys of his life in later years was attending his grandchildren's soccer games. He was a huge fan of the European Football Leagues and followed tournaments and standings religiously. Bob remained physically active throughout his adult life and regularly worked out at his local gym or the SF Elks Club well into his 80s.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved Patti, who passed away in 2011. He was never quite the same after her death and missed her every day. Bob is survived by his daughter Sharell Katibah (Rob), his son Bill Korbus (Carrie), his grandchildren Lexi Binazir (Jason), Kassie Korbus, Dan Katibah, and Max Korbus, and his sister Carol Ohm. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the San Francisco Elks' Lodge, 450 Post Street, on Saturday February 15, 2020, at 2 pm. Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the SF Firefighters Toy Program (www.sffirefighterstoys.org or 1139 Mission St, SF, 94103) or to the San Francisco Elks' Lodge #3, address above.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020