Robert J. La Mar May 29, 1960 - March 24, 2019 After a 6 year battle with leukemia, Bob, 58, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 24, 2019 at home in Gualala, California. Bob's life was one of true adventure and exploration. For over a decade Bob was a bush pilot in his beloved Alaska. When he returned to the Bay Area he founded Northern Airventures and was a pioneer in providing aerial whale watching trips out of Pillar Point Harbor on the San Mateo County Coast. In constant search for new challenges, he returned to college and spent the next four years at UC Davis where he graduated with highest honors. He then moved on to Mendocino County and created Mendocino Sea Salt and Seasoning Company making high quality finishing salt from the ocean waters off the north coast. Somehow in the midst of all this he still found time to enjoy single-handed open ocean sailing, become an accomplished archer, hunt big game around the world, and be an accomplished woodworker . . . in his spare time. Bob was truly one of a kind and will be missed by his family and friends. Fortitudine Vincimus

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019