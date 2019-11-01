|
Robert Laursen
October 4, 1924 - October 10, 2019Robert Laursen, accountant, classical vocalist, and longtime San Francisco resident, died on October 10, age 95, at Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center, Mission Bernal campus. Robert was the beloved father of Eric Sherwin and Thomas Anders Laursen and husband of the late Lois Isabel (Sherwin) Laursen.
Born in 1924, the eldest son of Tage and Dagmar (Jensen) Laursen, he grew up on his father's dairy farm in western Iowa and served in the U.S. Navy during the Second World War with the rank of Seaman First Class. After becoming the first in his family to graduate from college (Drake University, BA, '50), he studied at University of California, Berkeley before beginning a career in business finance and accounting.
Robert worked for Pacific Gas & Electric Co., for American Standard, and for many years as controller of LeFiell Company, a manufacturer of equipment for packing houses that was located in India Basin. He and his wife, Lois, also ran a consulting, accounting, and tax preparation business that helped many small businesses in the Bay Area to grow and prosper. He was a regular attendee at the annual Simonsen family reunion and always stayed close to family and friends in Omaha and western Iowa.
Robert first tried out his voice yodeling while working on his father's farm. He discovered the classical composers while working in the library on the naval base on Midway Island, and this began a lifelong love of classical music. As an adult he participated in civic light opera and for many years as a recitalist throughout the Bay Area and at family events in Iowa. He specialized in art song, classic American popular song, Neapolitan and Irish song, but his greatest love was the German lieder repertoire, and especially Schubert and Beethoven. His fine tenor voice and musicianship brought great pleasure to thousands of listeners over the years.
Robert is survived by his sons Eric (of Buckland MA) and Thomas (of San Francisco), his brothers Arthur and Kenneth (of Omaha), a niece and two nephews and their children. A memorial service will be held soon in California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019