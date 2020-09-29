Robert Lenardon

Robert "Bob" LenardonJune 5, 1923 - July 29, 2020Robert Lenardon, "Bob", passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, in Burlingame, CA at age 97.Bob grew up in San Mateo, CA on the Skyfarm Estate as the son of the caretaker for William Crocker, where the Nueva Day School now resides. Bob attended Tilton Grammar School and San Mateo High School, where he played in the band and wrote for the school newspaper.After High School, Bob worked for United Airlines, until he enlisted in the US Navy for WWII. After WWII, Bob worked in San Francisco at Kinnear Rolling Door, where he quickly worked his way from shop keeper to President and retired after 42 years.Bob lived in Burlingame, CA, with his beloved wife of 73 years, Wanda, and their three children: Barbara Cleary (Tim), Bob Jr. (Cheryl), and Jim (Lynn). Together they enjoyed spending time with their children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, and especially enjoyed watching them play sports. Bob and Wanda traveled the world together, and had fond memories of their travels to Italy, Hawaii, and driving around the United States in their travel trailer.Extremely involved in the church and community, Bob was an Athletic Director at St. Catherines, the Burlingame Parks and Recreation Commissioner, a Samaritan House Volunteer and the San Mateo Grand Jury Chairman, among many other activities.Up until his last days, Bob spent his time gardening, learning new recipes, and fishing in Mount Shasta, CA. Bob was a sincere, charming and loving man, who cared deeply for his wife, family and friends. Most people who have met him were captivated by his detailed stories, vast knowledge, and warm laughter.