Sinai Memorial Chapel - San Francisco
1501 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 921-3636
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert Levine


1943 - 2020
Robert Levine Obituary
Dr Robert T. Levine

May 16, 1943 – Feb 6, 2020

Dr Robert (Bob) Theodore Levine was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 16, 1943 to Ann and Jules Levine. His family moved to New Jersey when he was 13 and Bob graduated from Woodbridge High School. He then attended college at George Washington University on a scholarship, where he graduated phi beta kappa in three years before continuing at GW for medical school. He graduated medical school in 1968 and moved to San Francisco, where he served in the US Public Health Service in psychiatry until 1971. He then undertook his medical residency at Mt. Zion hospital and later practiced clinical psychiatry for several years. He built a successful practice as a forensic psychiatrist, specializing in fair outcomes in worker's compensation cases as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) and Agreed Medical Evaluator (AME).

Bob was a beloved father to Amy (Jon) and Robyn z"l, grandfather to Livy and Kyle; husband to Sherill Heron; former husband to Barbara z"l; brother to Bernie (Michelle) and Allen (Marilyn); uncle to Danny and Elizabeth; and friend to many.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Sinai Memorial Chapel at 1501 Divisadero in San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the Forbes Norris MDA/ALS Center or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
