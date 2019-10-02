|
Robert (Bob) MaskeRobert (Bob) Maske passed away peacefully in his home in South San Francisco on September 28th.
Born in the Philippines on November 21, 1938, Robert immigrated to America just after the end of WWII with his parents: Arthur and Rosario Maske; and sisters: Elizabeth (Betty) and Janet (Mimi), ultimately settling in San Francisco.
Bob graduated from Riordan High School, worked for and retired after 33 years with Sears and Roebuck, and then went on to work for Center Hardware for another 15 years. He was an avid sports fan and collector, forever true to the 49er's, the Warriors, and the Giants. In his prime, he was a topnotch softball player and scratch bowler, and passed those passions on to his children.
Bob was the thoughtful, quiet, patriarch of the family. He observed and listened to everyone, and when he spoke, everyone listened. The devoted husband to Barbara; the sage father of Tina and Tony Athans, Kirk Maske and Toni Tajima, Arthur and Pearl Maske, and Elizabeth Maske; the sweetest grandfather (Lolo) to Shane and Caitlin Athans, Elise and Jay Huemoeller, Brieanna Maske, Jordan Good, Jordan and Jazzlyn Maske, and Kristine and Devon Celis; the "big softie" great-Lolo to Sonny Davis, and Finley and Piper Athans. He also valued his role as Uncle Bobby to his nieces and nephews and their children.
Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 5pm and attend a Vigil at 7pm all at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
In the most recent 7 years, Bob bravely battled kidney and heart challenges with several coronary procedures and three days-a-week dialysis treatments. In lieu of flowers, to honor Bob, please donate to the : 717 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, 415-543-3303.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019