San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Maske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Maske

Add a Memory
Robert Maske Obituary
Robert (Bob) Maske

Robert (Bob) Maske passed away peacefully in his home in South San Francisco on September 28th.
Born in the Philippines on November 21, 1938, Robert immigrated to America just after the end of WWII with his parents: Arthur and Rosario Maske; and sisters: Elizabeth (Betty) and Janet (Mimi), ultimately settling in San Francisco.
Bob graduated from Riordan High School, worked for and retired after 33 years with Sears and Roebuck, and then went on to work for Center Hardware for another 15 years. He was an avid sports fan and collector, forever true to the 49er's, the Warriors, and the Giants. In his prime, he was a topnotch softball player and scratch bowler, and passed those passions on to his children.
Bob was the thoughtful, quiet, patriarch of the family. He observed and listened to everyone, and when he spoke, everyone listened. The devoted husband to Barbara; the sage father of Tina and Tony Athans, Kirk Maske and Toni Tajima, Arthur and Pearl Maske, and Elizabeth Maske; the sweetest grandfather (Lolo) to Shane and Caitlin Athans, Elise and Jay Huemoeller, Brieanna Maske, Jordan Good, Jordan and Jazzlyn Maske, and Kristine and Devon Celis; the "big softie" great-Lolo to Sonny Davis, and Finley and Piper Athans. He also valued his role as Uncle Bobby to his nieces and nephews and their children.
Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 5pm and attend a Vigil at 7pm all at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
In the most recent 7 years, Bob bravely battled kidney and heart challenges with several coronary procedures and three days-a-week dialysis treatments. In lieu of flowers, to honor Bob, please donate to the : 717 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, 415-543-3303.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now