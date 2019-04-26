Robert Johnathan Matlock Robert "Bob" Jonathan Matlock died peacefully in San Francisco on April 12th at the age of 70. He is survived by his brother Daniel Matlock, and preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret, his brother, Michael, and his sister, Susan.



Bob was born on May 4th, 1948 in San Francisco, CA. He graduated from Archbishop Riordan High School in 1967. While there, Bob played football and his team was the first to win the championship for Riordan in 1966. Bob also served honorably in the United States Navy Reserve for two years.



Later, Bob was skilled stationary engineer and applied his talent in many different settings throughout the years. Bob had a big personality, and is remembered by his friends and family for his generous spirit and joviality.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held on May 18th from 4-7 pm at Cattlemen's Steakhouse on 5012 Petaluma Boulevard North in Petaluma. All are welcome to attend.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary