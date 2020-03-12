|
Robert A. Mazeres
Born Sept 22,1930 - Feb 26,2020Robert A. Mazeres, known to his friends as Bob, his family Dad, Grandpa, Papa, was born in San Francisco to John A Mazeres and Marie Descarey. He is survived by his wife Rose Marie, Greg and Heidi, Marty, Patty, and many grand and great grandchildren.
Two memorials are being planned. Dates to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made at cureFA.org, under his grandson's name: Sean Mazeres.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020