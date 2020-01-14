|
Dr. Robert J. McCarthy
1938-2019Bob McCarthy left this planet for the great beyond December 30th, a few days before his 82nd birthday.
He died peacefully and contentedly at home with his wife by his side. His spirit held strong until his final breath.
Bob was the only child of Helen and Leo McCarthy. He was born and raised in New York and always kept a bit of that NYC accent. Bob attributed his sense of right and wrong, his work ethic and his strong ability to reason and persuade to his Jesuit training. Indeed, he graduated from Fairfield University with a Bachelor's degree in biology and philosophy. He received his master's degree from St. John's University and his doctorate from Boston College. Improving student learning was his passion.
He began teaching in New York and quickly became a principal and then a central office administrator.
He was a district superintendent in five states and rounded out his long career in education as a professor at St. Mary's College, Pepperdine University and the University of Wyoming. He participated in the Harvard Law School Negotiation Project, and he was a guest presenter at the Oxford Round Table.
He was an avid reader and a published author. He travelled extensively giving workshops throughout the USA. His audiences resonated with his zany sense of humor, his command of the subject matter and his strong communication skills.
Bob was a sports enthusiast from childhood and a life long Giant's baseball fan. His ability to recall baseball, basketball and football statistics defied description. Many of his sports stories connected him with players he met over the years. As a youth he ran track and cross country, played tennis and enjoyed golf. He was captain of his cross country team at Fairfield, and Golf Digest recognized him for his Double Eagle in golf. He ran regularly until his 60's and in retirement resumed his quest for that "hole in one".
Dr. Bob, as his students called him, was a strong supporter of the arts. He served on the San Francisco Symphony Education Committee. and was often found in the audience. savored live performances and supported opera, theatre and ballet companies in San Francisco, New York and Seattle. He was a founding supporter of SF Jazz. Bob believed the arts were essential to a life well lived.
Bob and Michele enjoyed extensive travel. They journeyed yearly to the east coast and Florida. Their destinations included Europe, Australia, China, South America, Mexico and Canada. Bob held fond memories of with rafting down the Colorado River with friends then hiking up the Grand Canyon from Phantom Ranch, biking down the Haleakala volcano in Maui, climbing at Machu Picchu in Peru and dog sledding in the Northwest Territories. In retirement they relished time in both Washington state and San Francisco.
Summer 2019 was particularly rewarding for Bob because his novel 'The String Lady and Pete' was beautifully printed by Gorham Printing. The McCarthys hosted Author Celebrations in both San Francisco and Union, WA where family and friends cheered for Bob as he read from his novel, autographed his book for fans and joined in the fun.
Bob will be remembered for his uncanny ability to make people laugh, his fantastic story telling, his positive outlook coupled with that twinkle in his eyes and his unrelenting commitment to improving learning for all. He is survived by his wife, Michele, daughters Patricia and Deirdre, and grand children Stephen, Elizabeth, Anthony and Rebecca. Private remembrance gatherings are planned. His memorial plaque is at the San Francisco Columbarium. To remember Bob please send a donation to support the Robert McCarthy Scholarship Fund at Fairfield University, 1073 Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020