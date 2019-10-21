|
Robert Allan McClay
Robert Allan McClay died on October 16, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA at age 86, following a heart attack. For the last 8 years of his life, he had struggled with Alzheimer's disease. In 2018, he relocated from his long-time home in Daly City, CA to assisted living in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley, CA. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Lorraine, in 1994. He is survived by a son, a daughter and four grandchildren. He was born in Hollywood in 1932. After graduating with honors from North Hollywood High School, he attended UC Berkeley on a scholarship. After two years, he transferred to San Francisco State where he ultimately graduated (the first in his family to do so.) In addition to a lifetime of fine-art painting, McClay worked as an illustrator, cartoonist and graphic designer for the San Francisco Chronicle and KQED public television. He also free-lanced for public relations companies, theater groups and advertising agencies for many years. There will be no memorial services, and at his request, his body was donated to the University of California Willed Body Program.
