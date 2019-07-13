Resources More Obituaries for Robert McCully Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert McCully

Robert (Bob) Alan McCully, age 70, passed away on July 3, 2019 at his home in Mill Valley, CA after an 18-month battle with cancer. He will be missed for his warm intelligence, his sense of humor and easy laugh, his commitment to the development of young people and his gracious and caring heart.

Born in Washington, DC on June 2, 1949, Bob moved to San Diego in 1957 where he attended Coronado High School and San Diego State University. He joined the Sigma Nu fraternity in 1968 and remained active throughout his life.

Bob met his wife Paulette Lueke in 1979, and with gentle persistence and considerable charm convinced her to move from her native Canada to northern California. They took up residence in Mill Valley after marrying in 1982 and have remained in the same home for the past 37 years.

After many satisfying years working in corporate finance, Bob retired and pursued his passion for history. He conducted extensive genealogical and historical research, including both branches of his family (Robert Quentin McCully and Regina Anne Santos), and that of Sigma Nu. Bob:

• Served two terms as a Vice Regent on the Fraternity's High Council (board of directors), 1978-1982.

• Was appointed as the Grand Historian from 2008-2019 where he contributed greatly to the improved preservation and cataloging of the Fraternity's historical materials and archives.

• Wrote "Perspectives from the Past" which became one of the most popular series of articles in the Fraternity's Delta magazine.

• Co-produced the 150th Anniversary Sigma Nu History video as a member of the Fraternity's 150th Anniversary Committee.

• Became the 83rd inductee of the Fraternity's Hall of Honor in 2014 which is the highest distinction a Brother of Sigma Nu can achieve and is reserved for those exceptional Brothers whose lifetime of leadership and contribution to the Fraternity has had a permanent and positive impact on the Fraternity.



Bob enjoyed playing tennis for many years and throughout his life remained an avid SDSU Aztec fan, as well as a San Diego Padres and Chargers fan.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Paulette; his brother Steven (Deirdre) McCully; his sisters Maureen McCully (Charles Cuskaden), Gail McCully and Sharon Floyd; his sisters-in-law Theresa Lueke (Stephen Joyce) and Karen (Doug) Kelly; his brother-in-law Eric (Dorothy) Lueke; nieces (Shannon McCully, Emmalene Joyce, Analise McCully) and nephews (Justin Floyd, Jacob Floyd, Josh Lundgren, TJ Lundgren, Brian Lundgren, Ronnie LeFevre, Ryan LeFevre, Lueke Kelly, Keefery Joyce, Reid Kelly, Aaron McCully); godsons Conor Boyle and Christopher Reilly and goddaughter Alexandra Brown.

The family will conduct a private commemoration at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley. A Celebration of Life, open to all those who knew and loved Bob, will be held in September.



To honor his passion for the preservation of the fraternity's history, contributions may be made to the fund honoring Bob's legacy at the Sigma Nu Education Foundation, Box 1869, Lexington, VA 24450.



