Robert L. McKeown
Born 9/22/1938 - Died 5/18/2020
Robert Leonard McKeown
Graduate of San Jose State University. Career Employee at Wells Fargo Bank.
A significant contributor to Bay Area Zoos, Children's Museums, and the Chinese Community.
Survived by Brother James Edward McKeown
Born 9/22/1938 - Died 5/18/2020
Robert Leonard McKeown
Graduate of San Jose State University. Career Employee at Wells Fargo Bank.
A significant contributor to Bay Area Zoos, Children's Museums, and the Chinese Community.
Survived by Brother James Edward McKeown
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.