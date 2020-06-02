Robert McKeown
Robert L. McKeown
Born 9/22/1938 - Died 5/18/2020
Robert Leonard McKeown



Graduate of San Jose State University. Career Employee at Wells Fargo Bank.
A significant contributor to Bay Area Zoos, Children's Museums, and the Chinese Community.
Survived by Brother James Edward McKeown




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
