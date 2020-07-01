Robert Mortola

Robert Anton MortolaOctober 19, 1928 - June 27, 2020Robert "Bob" Anton Mortola, 91, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away peacefully following a stroke, surrounded by his family in San Jose, CA on June 27, 2020. He lived life to the fullest with family and friends.Bob was born in San Francisco on October 19, 1928, the only child of Anton and Hannah (Dougherty) Mortola. Growing up in the San Francisco Marina district, Bob had a happy childhood and as an adult enjoyed telling stories about his former neighbors, Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe.After attending St. Ignatius High School and the University of San Francisco, he married Helen Catherine Routson in San Francisco on November 5th, 1949. They began an amazing 70-year marriage that eventually grew to include four children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.His career began in San Francisco at the Royal Insurance Company. In 1961, the family moved to Menlo Park where they lived for 40 years. There, Bob had a 30-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, which included his position as postmaster of the Sharon Heights branch.Bob enjoyed long car trips and camping adventures with his wife, family and friends throughout the western United States; attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events; hosting parties including the annual Octoberfest celebration; basking in the sun; and cherished time with his family.As a resident of The Villages in San Jose, Bob enjoyed his friendships with others in the Bocce Club, the Hiking Club, the Italian Club and S.I.R.s. He also volunteered weekly at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. Two years ago, Bob and Helen moved to Brookdale, San Jose, where they have treasured their time with many new friends. Bob especially looked forward to his regular breakfast group as well as many activities and local excursions.He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Hannah (Dougherty) Mortola.Bob is survived by his wife, Helen (Routson) Mortola; children Joan Stirrat (Chris), Teri Mortola, Peter Mortola (Liz), Paul Mortola (Sheri); grandchildren Justin Ward, Lindsey Stirrat, John Stirrat (Allegra), Jessica Mortola (LJ Landeros), Isabella Mortola, Nicholas Mortola, Noah Mortola, Riley Mortola; and great-grandchild Lacey Landeros. We will all miss Bob's outgoing spirit, sense of humor, warm hugs and wonderful laugh.Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be a private mass and burial with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Holy Family Catholic Parish in San Jose.