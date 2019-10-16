|
|
Robert Michael MulveyRobert Michael Mulvey, beloved and first born child of Bart and Emma Mulvey passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, September 19th following a long illness. He was 74. Bob was born in San Francisco, where the family lived for the early years of his life before they moved to the Peninsula where Bob attended St. Charles School, Serra High School and then went on to Stanford University as a premed student.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, Bart and Emma and his brothers Donald and Raymond. He is survived by his sister Gayle. For guestbook, please visit www.crippenflynn.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019