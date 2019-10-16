Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mulvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mulvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Mulvey Obituary
Robert Michael Mulvey

Robert Michael Mulvey, beloved and first born child of Bart and Emma Mulvey passed away in the early morning hours on Thursday, September 19th following a long illness. He was 74. Bob was born in San Francisco, where the family lived for the early years of his life before they moved to the Peninsula where Bob attended St. Charles School, Serra High School and then went on to Stanford University as a premed student.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, Bart and Emma and his brothers Donald and Raymond. He is survived by his sister Gayle. For guestbook, please visit www.crippenflynn.com

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
Download Now