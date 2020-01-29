|
|
Robert E. Murphy Of Redwood City, CA passed away on Saturday 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Born on April 7, 1932 in Starkville Mississippi to Leo Murphy and Bertha Hindman. Robert was adopted in 1944 by his uncle and aunt, Harold and Blanch Murphy of San Francisco California.
He married his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Murphy in 1949 and together they had three children, Michael Patrick Murphy, James Ellsworth Murphy and Mary Ann Murphy. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1950-1953. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks Club. Robert was a businessman at heart, and he owned and operated several catering companies and served as president of NCMCA, Northern California Mobile Catherina Association. He is preceded in death by son Michael and wife, Patricia.
He is survived by his son James, daughter, Mary Ann, grandchildren, Robert Christopher Murphy and Michele Lyssand (Jon) and great-grandchildren, Anna Maria Lyssand and Kare Lyssand. No services will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020