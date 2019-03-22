San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert's Church
1380 Crystal Springs Road
San Bruno, CA
Robert Norman Territo Obituary
Robert Norman Territo

May 12, 1940 - March 15, 2019

Beloved husband of Josie for 50 years. Devoted father of Michelle and Nick (Michelle) Territo.
Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn, Jonathan and Dominic. He was born and raised in San Francisco and was honored to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1961.
One of Territo's greatest joys was joining the San Francisco Fire Department (Station 2) from 1977-2005. He was known as the oldest "probie" to ever enter the department.
He enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and playing with his grand babies.

Family and Friends are invited to a memorial mass on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 am at St. Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd, San Bruno. Following the mass lunch will be served at Dominic's Restaurant at Oyster Point, So. San Francisco.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the SF Firefighters Toy Program, 2225 Jerrold Ave., San Francisco 941031




logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
