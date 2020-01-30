|
Robert Parsons Huston
March 8, 1923 - January 4, 2020Son of Cardine and Emory Huston and brother of Richard and Gary Huston, Bob was born in Nebraska and raised in Southern California. After graduating from UC Berkeley in chemistry, he married Jean Frances Arthur 70 years ago. They were loving parents of Karin, David (Maggie Chaix), Holly (Mary McCanta), Paul (Judy), and Carolyn Buck. In July of 2018 there was a reunion with his youngest daughter, Carolyn Buck, who was raised with another family. He worked as a plant nutritionist at UC Berkeley for 35 years. In retirement, Bob and Jean traveled frequently and worked on genealogy. He obtained his Master Gardener's Certification and volunteered at local school gardens and his church, FCCB, sharing his knowledge and love of growing plants. His grandchildren Chris, Gabe, Toby (Samantha), Michael and Patrick and great-grandchildren Kaitlin, Dylan, Colby, Kelsey and Lily brought him joy. We will miss him along with his enthusiastic conversations and singing. Memorial service at FCCB, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley, Feb 15 at 2pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020