Robert C. Ratto
March 7, 1924 - February 4, 2020Bob passed away peacefully in the City of St. Francis, the place of his birth nearly a century ago. He was proud of his San Francisco roots and his Swedish & Italian family heritage.
Bob's Catholic Faith was the foundation of his life. He was a member of St. Brendan's Parish for 60 years. He was very grateful for the priests and eucharistic ministers that visited him when he could no longer attend services.
Bob was a Graduate of Commerce High, 1941 and a WWII Veteran, serving with the Army Air Corps in Europe. He treasured his relationships form both throughout his life and was involved with the reunion & alumni groups of both organizations. Just shy of his 96th birthday, he was one of the last remaining members of each. Bob was very fond of the camaraderie of league bowling, which he enjoyed with his cousin Leo well into his 80's. The members of NSGW Parlor #231 will always be grateful for his decades of service.
Bob retired 30 years ago from Thorsen Tool Company. In 48 years on the job at Thorsen, Bob missed TWO days of work...an appendectomy ruined his perfect attendance record. He even worked a half a day the day he got married!
Bob was predeceased by his wife Marion and brother Bill. He is survived by his daughter Karen Baugh and her husband Don, grandchildren Victoria Spellman and James Baugh, niece Carol Ratto and many other friends and relatives.
Visitation 2/12/20 2:00-6:00 at Duggans, 3434 17th St. SF, Rosary at 4:30. Final Visitation Thursday at Noon, Duggans, thence to St. Brendan's for a Funeral Mass at 1:00PM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020