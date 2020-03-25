|
Robert RaymerLongtime San Francisco lawyer Robert Marcus Raymer of Palo Alto passed away on March 23, 2020. He was 98 years old.
A native of Chicago, born January 1, 1922 to Nathan Raymer and Gertrude Eidenberg Raymer; progressive primary school education in Winnetka, IL
Confirmed at North Shore Congregation Israel; graduated New Trier High School, college undergraduate, ex-1943, and MBA at University of Chicago and its
Graduate School of Business; JD Harvard Law School, 1948, on the GI Bill
In World War II he volunteered for the Army Air Force 1942, served in the Pacific Ocean areas with the 721st Army Airways Communications System Group, left active duty 1946.
Married to Shirley Stein Raymer, a pioneer in private college admissions counseling. Together, they:
Closely supported their own and each other's professional activities
Resided in Atherton, nurtured their garden
Traveled the continents; the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Partook of and supported Theater, Music, and the Arts both in the City and on the Peninsula.
At Stanford, established a professorship in Cardiovascular Medicine and funding for a chair in Cancer Research and Teaching.
At the Jewish Community Federation, funded in perpetuity College Scholarships, and at Harvard Law, set up a permanent Book Fund.
In San Francisco, Bob Raymer was associated with the law firm Cooper, White and Cooper continuously from 1950 to 2016, where formerly he was chairman.
In his time there in active practice he represented the San Francisco Chronicle and other media, airlines and public utilities.
Actively involved in establishing the Mabelle McLeod Lewis Memorial Fund, Mr. Raymer served for many years as trustee of the Fund, making grants to support completion
of doctoral dissertations in the humanities, principally at Stanford and UC Berkeley.
Predeceased by his parents and his sisters Miriam R. Bennett and Barbara R. Menaker
Survived by his wife Shirley Stein Raymer of Palo Alto, and
A nephew John (Lee) Bennett of Westlake Village and nieces Nancy Bennett Evans of Bellevue Washington and Patricia Bennett of Palo Alto and Jan (Tom) Brock
of Oakland and their children and grandchildren.
Gifts in memory to Congregation Beth Am, Los Altos Hills, CA or a charity of your own choice
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020