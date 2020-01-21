|
Robert F. "Bob" RichardAge 87, of Millbrae, California, passed away on January 15, 2020. He was born to parents Fred and Lillian Richard, on September 21, 1932, in San Francisco, California. Bob graduated from Jefferson High School and received a degree in photography from San Francisco City College. He served as an aerial photographer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and travelled around the world. Upon discharge, he returned to San Francisco and became a Telecommunications Engineer for AT&T, and met the love of life, Carmel at a company dance he organized in 1958. They got engaged on the Golden Gate Bridge and were married in 1959. Bob is survived by his wife Carmel, his children, sons Fred Richard and wife Mary, Frank Richard, Robert F. Richard II and wife Elena, and daughters Roseann Richard and Angelica Richard, as well as 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Bob was predeceased by his parents Fred and Lillian Richard, brother Gary Richard and sister Diane Richard. He was actively involved in his children's lives whether skiing, scouts or camping; his parish community at St Dunstan's, and he cherished numerous relationships with work colleagues throughout the decades.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM with a Vigil Service at 4:00 PM at the Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020