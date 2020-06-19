Robert "Robbie" Joseph Robinson

June 5, 1933 - May 14, 2020

Robert "Robbie" Joseph Robinson passed away on May 14th, 2020 at his home in Burlingame, California. Born to Robert G. and Celia Robinson, he attended St. James Grammar School and Mission High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, served 2 years in Korea, infantry, in the 1st Marine Division. On his return, he married Peggy Needels and went into real estate. He also started Robbie's Catering. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy, and their 3 children Jeffrey Robinson, Robert Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, and 3 grandchildren Robert G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Danielle Robinson. A ceremony will be held in the near future when the Covid19 restrictions are removed.



