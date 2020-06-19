Robert "Robbie" Robinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Robbie" Joseph Robinson
June 5, 1933 - May 14, 2020
Robert "Robbie" Joseph Robinson passed away on May 14th, 2020 at his home in Burlingame, California. Born to Robert G. and Celia Robinson, he attended St. James Grammar School and Mission High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, served 2 years in Korea, infantry, in the 1st Marine Division. On his return, he married Peggy Needels and went into real estate. He also started Robbie's Catering. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy, and their 3 children Jeffrey Robinson, Robert Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, and 3 grandchildren Robert G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Danielle Robinson. A ceremony will be held in the near future when the Covid19 restrictions are removed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved