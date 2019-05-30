Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Roemer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Roemer

Obituary Condolences Robert "Bob" Timothy Roemer October 30, 1936 - May 25, 2019 Died peacefully at home in Daly City, CA at the age of 82. Devoted husband of 57 years to Joan Roemer, loving father of Tricia Heissenbuttel (Jim), Margi Beima (Doug), Betsy Harrington (Sean) and Tim (Lennell). Beloved grandfather to Jack (Julie), Sara (Jed), Joe, Maddy, Conor and McKenzie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Josephine, and his sister, Jeanne Kemp (Tom).

A native San Franciscan, Bob attended Parkside Elementary, Most Holy Redeemer, St. Ignatius and University of San Francisco, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Philosophy and PE, a real "philosophical jock." The highlight of his USF years was meeting Joan and beginning their six-decade romance.

Bob had a 40-year career in the car business with ValCar, Avis at the airport and US Fleet Leasing. He served in the Army National Guard, was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish, and served as President of the Hibernian Newman Club.

Bob loved music, played the accordion and had a beautiful voice. He loved backgammon, cribbage and pedro, and he always covered his partner with a six bid. He loved maps, driving, cars and especially the car's tape deck where Glenn Miller, Bing Crosby and Eddie Arnold's "Cattle Call" could be heard over and over. When his kids asked for more modern music, he would state that his car was a "benevolent dictatorship."

Bob loved sports, playing, watching, organizing and coaching. He played basketball in high school, football in college and golf his entire life. He loved playing the family Pit/Don football game, tennis at Almaden, and the SF Family Golf Tournament. He organized the River tennis tournaments, the Fairway Glen April Fools tournament and the Barlesi/Prescott Memorial Golf Tournament. He loved watching his kids and grandkids play basketball, baseball, soccer, football and volleyball. Bob loved coaching basketball at OLM and golf at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Bob was a wonderful husband, and a fantastic dad and role model to his four kids who all picked spouses who value family and friends. He was Uncle Bobby to the Murray, Kemp and Haskell kids, Bobcat, Bobaloo, a second dad to some, a coach to many and a great friend to all. He will be dearly missed.

Special thanks to Fred Viana and Medra Clemente who provided outstanding care for Bob during his final years.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 (https://www.lbda.org/) or at the .





