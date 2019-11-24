|
|
Robert V. Sbragia Sr.
March 13, 1933 - November 21, 2019Robert V. Sbragia, Sr. of San Bruno passed peacefully November 21, 2019. He was 86 years old.
Robert was born in San Francisco, grew up in North Beach and has lived in San Bruno for the past 56 years.
Robert was an avid gardener, loved to bake and was a diehard S.F. 49ers and Giants fan. Robert had a family owned Produce Business (Bob's Produce) for 30 years until his retirement in 2003.
He is preceded in death by his wife Frances; survived by children: Bob (Maria), Steve (Anna), John (Carrie) and Patty (Bob Cini); 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The Sbragia family would like to thank the staff at the Mission House for their kindness and compassion.
At the family's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the (www.lungusa.org). in memory of Robert V. Sbragia, Sr.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019