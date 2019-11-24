Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sbragia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sbragia Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Sbragia Sr. Obituary
Robert V. Sbragia Sr.

March 13, 1933 - November 21, 2019

Robert V. Sbragia, Sr. of San Bruno passed peacefully November 21, 2019. He was 86 years old.
Robert was born in San Francisco, grew up in North Beach and has lived in San Bruno for the past 56 years.
Robert was an avid gardener, loved to bake and was a diehard S.F. 49ers and Giants fan. Robert had a family owned Produce Business (Bob's Produce) for 30 years until his retirement in 2003.
He is preceded in death by his wife Frances; survived by children: Bob (Maria), Steve (Anna), John (Carrie) and Patty (Bob Cini); 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The Sbragia family would like to thank the staff at the Mission House for their kindness and compassion.
At the family's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the (www.lungusa.org). in memory of Robert V. Sbragia, Sr.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -