Robert "Rudy" Schulz

Robert "Rudy" Schulz Obituary
Robert Leon Schulz

Robert Leon Schulz, aka "Rudy", passed away quietly, while taking a nap, on March 8th, 2020 in Pacifica California, at the age of 89. We will remember him as the loving husband of Barbara J Schulz for 55 years and devoted father of five, grandfather of five and great grandfather of four children. He was survived by his sisters Beverly Spurgeon and Linda Hearon, his sons, Steve Schulz and John Schulz. A tall man of considerable achievement, a US Air Force veteran, a small business owner who will be dearly missed.
A Funeral Service will held on Saturday, March 28th at 12pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Canine Companions of Santa Rosa.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
