Robert Schuman

Robert Matthew Schuman



"Wooge" was 84, died on 6-8-20, at his home in San Diego. He graduated from UCLA & a member of the PI Lambda Phi fraternity. He was an S.F. P.O. for 35 years. He leaves behind his wife Nora of 23 years, daughter Susan, granddaughters Taylor, Terren, one great-grandson, three step grandchildren Paul, Bill, and John, two grandsons & he was loved very much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store