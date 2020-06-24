Robert Schuman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Matthew Schuman

"Wooge" was 84, died on 6-8-20, at his home in San Diego. He graduated from UCLA & a member of the PI Lambda Phi fraternity. He was an S.F. P.O. for 35 years. He leaves behind his wife Nora of 23 years, daughter Susan, granddaughters Taylor, Terren, one great-grandson, three step grandchildren Paul, Bill, and John, two grandsons & he was loved very much.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved