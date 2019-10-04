San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Robert Lindsay Scott, III

Robert Lindsay Scott III, of Hillsborough, California, passed away late on the evening of Tuesday, October 1. He died peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Bob was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, known for his kindness and generosity. He was a friend to many and was regarded for his sense of humor and wit.
Born in Evanston, Illinois on July 23, 1931, he graduated from Lake Forest Academy (Lake Forest, IL) and Trinity College (Hartford, CT). He proudly served his country as a Captain in the US Air Force. Following his military service, Bob met his wife and best friend, Mary Alice Robertson. They established a home and raised their family in Hillsborough, California. As his family grew, Bob cherished the role of patriarch. He enjoyed a lifelong career as a stockbroker and served on the board of directors of Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in Chicago for many years; he also served on the board of California Pacific Medical Center. He was a dignified member of the San Francisco Golf Club, Cypress Point Club, the Valley Club of Montecito, and the Burlingame Country Club. He was an active leader in the US Seniors Golf Association. In addition to golf, he loved hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and dominos. "Cowboy Bob" was also a member of the "Frontier Boys."
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary Alice; his sister, Carol (and her husband, Ray, and their whole family); his three children, Laura (Steve), Robert IV (Yvonne), and John Edwin II (Eileen); his seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and his beloved Goddaughter, Carey McIntosh D'Alessandro.

Services will be private. The family would appreciate you taking a moment to remember and appreciate the good memories you have of Bob.

Bob's family is deeply grateful to San Mateo Mission Hospice for their loving care and support.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
