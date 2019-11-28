|
Robert Allen Seligson
November 12, 1932 - November 24, 2019Bob was born in Far Rockaway, New York to Sidney C. and Lillian (Colvin) Seligson. He attended Woodmere Academy, then went on to Brown University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1954. Bob then headed west to attend the Boalt Hall School of Law at U.C. Berkeley. It was there he met his future wife, Marlene Kameny.
Bob and Marlene married on January 26, 1957 and settled in Oakland, and Bob embarked on a law career that would span more than three decades. He worked for San Francisco law firm Bledsoe, Smith, Cathcart, Johnson & Rogers for 15 years, becoming a partner in the firm in 1963. In 1973, he opened his own law practice, also in San Francisco. He specialized in insurance law and appellate work, and taught both of those subjects at Hastings College of the Law. Bob also served on a variety of committees and boards with the San Francisco and California State Bar Associations. He retired early, and he and Marlene spent many happy years traveling the world.
Bob is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019