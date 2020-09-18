Robert Serpa

Robert Anthony Serpa
Sept. 26, 1937 ~ Sept. 13, 2020
Robert Anthony Serpa passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 in Burlingame at the age of 82. Known by his family and friends as Bob, he was an attentive, loving, and generous husband, father, and Nonno. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Emilie (2012) with whom he was devoted to for 52 years. He is survived by his loving family, daughters Susan Serpa and Sandi Smith and son-in-law, Marc, of San Carlos. He will be greatly missed by his adoring grandchildren Shelby, Haley, and Zach and his Goddaughter, Samantha Dembski. Bob is also survived by his two sisters-in-law Eleanor Pieretti and Gloria Devincenzi of San Francisco as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. With his 35-year career as a S.F. Muni Bus Driver, he was the "go-to" family driving instructor through the streets of North Beach for most of these nieces and nephews.
Next to spending time with his family and friends, Bob loved his trips to Lake Tahoe and Reno and he and Emilie's frequent Princess Cruises. Upon retirement he enjoyed working at Bay Meadows mingling with the jockeys and horses, happy to finally follow his passion for the ponies. An avid sports fan, Bob attended all his grandchildren's sporting events, unless the S.J. Sharks were playing! A devout Catholic, he was a dedicated member of St. Charles Parish in San Carlos and enjoyed coffees with friends and family after mass as often as possible.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to honor his memory may be made to the Peninsula Humane Society, American Childhood Cancer Organization or tranquilityfarmtbs.org
.